Joyce Virginia Wiley Eskridge, 85, of Florence, AL, passed away June 21, 2020. Joyce was born in Cherokee, AL and was of the Baptist faith.
Joyce is survived by her sister, Earlene Grisham; daughter, Melliany Beth Hunt; grandchildren, Jessica Mae Ebert, James Britt Eskridge, Carrie Nicole Saint, Jamie Nicole Arreola, Brooke Niedergeses-Shiflet and Rebecca Cheatwood; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Nicole Wesson, Sophia Jane Smith, Tobias Saint Lucker, Victoria Cheyenne Moore and Jaxson Britt Ebert; great-great-grandchild, Alannah Jade Quillin.
She was preceded in death by parents, Freeman and Lois Elliott Wiley; husbands, James Byron Hunt and John Marion “Skeets” Eskridge; sons, James Gary Hunt and Mark Britt Hunt; brothers, Sam Wiley and Freeman “Junior” Wiley; sister, Mildred Leidecker.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 27, at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of Greenhill Funeral Home. The family would like to invite anyone attending the service to share their memories of Joyce.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
