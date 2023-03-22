MUSCLE SHOALS — Joyce Walker “Maw” Kent, 87, died March 21, 2023. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Old Brick Presbyterian Church, Muscle Shoals, with burial in Old Brick Cemetery. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

