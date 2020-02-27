LEXINGTON — Joye Chesteen Thigpen, 84, died February 26, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Lexington United Methodist Church. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with burial in Barnett Cemetery. She was a native of Walker County. Loretto Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

