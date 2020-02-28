LEXINGTON — Joye Chesteen Thigpen, age 84, of Lexington, AL passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at home after an extended illness. She was a native of Walker County, AL, an office manager/accountant for Valley Building Components, and a member of Lexington United Methodist Church.
Funeral will be held at Lexington United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Kenny Baskins and Michael Burgess will be officiating. Burial will follow in Barnett Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the church.
Survivors are husband, James L. Thigpen of Lexington; son, James Ronald Thigpen (Connie) of Rogesville; two daughters, Sandra Thigpen Reed (Gary) of Section and Susan Thigpen Brown (Tim) of Florence; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
