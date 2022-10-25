SHEFFIELD — Juan Carlos Ayala Vazquez, 43, died October 22, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Shoals Catholic Church. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

