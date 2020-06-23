TUSCUMBIA — Juanda Sue Grimes, 74, Tuscumbia, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24th from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Brother Phillip Skipworth officiating. Interment will be in Butler Cemetery, Rogersville.
Juanda was a retired Customer Service Manager at Walmart. She was a member of the Baptist faith. She was preceded in death by her spouse, A.J. Grimes; parents, Alton and Florence Yarbrough; brother, J.D. Yabrough; and sisters, JoAnn McDaniel and Elizabeth Newbern.
Juanda is survived by her children, Michelle Reinemuth (Paul) and Michael Grimes; sister, Vita Beechold; and beloved companion, Daisy.
Pallbearers will be Paul Reinemuth, Jimmy Snead, Steven Skipworth, Jeff Vernon, Kevin Smith, and Michael Grimes.
The family expresses special thanks to Dr. Randy Pounders and Dr. Joshua Vacik for taking care of Mom, and to Kindred Home Health and Hospice, especially Hailey and Joycelynn, for your kindness and compassion.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented