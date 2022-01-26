HALEYVILLE — Juanita B. Scott, 74, died January 23, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Memorial will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Winston Memorial Cemetery.

