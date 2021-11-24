SHEFFIELD — Juanita Bolton, age 87, passed away November 20, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 24, 2021 from 12-1 pm at Colbert Memorial Chapel with service to follow. Burial will be at Colbert Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be Bro. Rudy Guess.

