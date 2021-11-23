SHEFFIELD — Juanita Bolton age 87, of Sheffield Alabama passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 24, 2021 from 12-1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with service to follow. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be Bro. Rudy Guess.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Tate; husband, Turner Bolton; grandson, William David Thompson; and sister, Georgia Lee Gilbreath. She is survived by her sons, Pete Thompson (Kristy), Billy Thompson; daughter, Debbie Thompson McCollum (Richard); daughter-in-law, Cyndi Thompson; four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Richard McCollum, Michael McCollum, Shelby Thompson, Bill McNally, Kenneth Steele, and Justin Ballard.
Special thanks to Cottage of the Shoals and to Amedisys.
