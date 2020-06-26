LORETTO, TENNESSEE
Juanita Brown Patt, age 95 of Loretto, TN passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at NHC Healthcare, Lawrenceburg after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Salant & Salant, and a member of Loretto United Methodist Church. Graveside Services will be held at Bishop Chapel Cemetery on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Jeff Jacob will be officiating. Burial will follow in Bishop Chapel Cemetery.
Survivors are her son, Tommy Patt (Phyllis), Loretto, TN; several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Esther Powell Brown; husband, Joe Patt; grandson, Chris Patt.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Loretto United Methodist Church Building Fund or Loretto Sacred Heart School.
Loretto Memorial Chapel is in charge of all arrangements. (931) 853-6995.
