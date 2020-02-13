MUSCLE SHOALS — Juanita F. Hester, 80, of Muscle Shoals, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, February 14th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Saturday, February 15th at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Larry Kilpatrick officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Mrs. Hester was a native of Tuscumbia and was a member of Cox Boulevard Church of Christ, Sheffield. She was a cafeteria manager in the Colbert County School system and a longtime volunteer at Helen Keller Hospital. Mrs. Hester loved creating art projects and enjoyed cooking for her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Hester; granddaughter, Amy Beliew; son-in-law, Jim Beliew; and parents, Charlie and Evie Cole.
Mrs. Hester is survived by her children, Keith Hester (Sandi), Lisa Beliew, Mark Hester (Missy) and Matt Hester (Beth); brother, Sherrill Cole (Annie Ruth); grandchildren, John Hester, Josh Hester, Sarah Diller, Aaron Beliew, Nathan Beliew, Ellen Helton, Bailey Sexton, Molly Hester, Luke Hester and Kate Hester; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be John Hester, Josh Hester, Luke Hester, Nathan Beliew, Aaron Beliew, Skyler Sexton, Jason Helton and Nathan Diller.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
