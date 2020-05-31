FLORENCE — Juanita Stalions Anderson, 96, of Florence passed away peacefully, Friday, May 29, 2020.
A graveside service will be Monday, June 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park with Chris White officiating.
Nita was a spunky, outgoing lady who was determined to do as she pleased. She had hours invested in her famous cookbook she worked on for years for her family and friends. She loved camping and was a member of the Good Sam’s Club for many years. In her late years you would see her riding the sidewalks in downtown Florence on her scooter. She was an avid thriftier and loved finding treasures.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband, Robert D. Anderson; daughter, Linda Sue Anderson; sons, Jerry and Jody Anderson; brother, Pete Lemoine; and great granddaughter, Lindsey White.
She is survived by her children’s spouses, Edwin White, Sue Anderson, and Teresa Anderson; grandchildren, Bill White (Sallie), Jeff White (Cindy), Chris White (Laura), Blair White (Cheron), Patrick Anderson (Mandi), and Curt Anderson (Megan); great grandchildren, Stephanie, Andrew, Conner (Katie), Ellie, Walker, Sarah, Emily, Luke White, Emma, Caden, Curtlynn and Casen Anderson.
Pallbearers will be grandsons: Bill White, Jeff White, Chris White, Blair White, Curt Anderson, and Patrick Anderson.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Good Sam’s Club.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Mary Kollefrath for all you have done for Mawmaw.
