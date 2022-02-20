SPRUCE PINE — Franklin County Circuit Judge Terry Lee Dempsey, age 55, of Spruce Pine, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at UAB Hospital after a brief illness.
Dempsey touched the lives of so many people, but most importantly touched the lives of his family and friends. Dempsey played many roles throughout his life, but above all, he was a loving father, son, brother, and friend. He will be greatly missed by so many and will forever live on in our memories.
Long before Judge Dempsey was elected as the Circuit Judge in Franklin County for the 34th Circuit, he graduated from Belgreen High School in 1985 as Valedictorian of his class. Dempsey then went on to graduate from Northwest Alabama Junior College in 1987, then from the University of Alabama in 1989 with a degree in Political Science, and finally from the University of Alabama School of Law in 1992 with a Juris Doctor degree. He then went on to practice law in Russellville as a partner at Lowery & Dempsey.
The visitation will be 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 21, 2022 at First United Methodist Church of Russellville. The service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Bo Loyd and Bro. Todd Owen officiating the service. Burial will follow at Mtn Home Cemetery (Glasgow Corner).
He was preceded in death his grandparents, Braxton and Katherine Dempsey and Virmon and Estelle Hatton.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his fiance’, Julie Allen; children, Braxton Lee Dempsey, Katie Dempsey Cantrell (Collier), Gracie Dempsey, and Emma Dempsey; parents, Sharline and Terry Dempsey; sister, Karen Jones; nephew, Alex Jones; niece, Abby Jones; aunts and uncles, Perry Wayne Dempsey, Donald Hatton (Dorothy), Dorothy Cooper (Jim), Shirley Duncan (Norris), Bobbie Hatton, Cecil Waldrep; and a host of friends.
The pallbearers will be Jeff Bowling, Joey Rushing, Collier Cantrell, Tim Sornberger, Joey Yarber, Alex Jones, Kevin Blackburn, and Andrew Bailey Pennington.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the many friends for your prayers, texts, visits, and words of comfort during this time of our lives.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider donating towards a scholarship in his memory. Donations can be mailed to 2036 Highway 52, Russellville, AL 35653. A scholarship account will be set up at a later date.
