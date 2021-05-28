ROGERSVILLE — Judith Ann Agee, 41, died May 25, 2021. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Shaw Cemetery.

