FLORENCE — Judith Ann Carbone, 79, of Florence, AL, passed away August 2, 2022 at her home. Judith was a native of Chicago, IL. She was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Florian, AL and also a member of Florence Hi Neighbors. She always had a passion for all of the beautiful things in life. Anyone who knew her knew her love for her family and friends. She always had a smile on her face, and not a mean thing in her heart.
Judith is survived by her son, John R. Carbone and wife, Ana of Sao Paulo, Brazil; daughters, Nicole M. Hoehler and husband, Eric of Florence, AL and Dorann L. Ferguson and husband, John of Denver, CO; grandchildren, Johnny Carbone, Alexis Hoehler, Ivy Ferguson, and Simon Ferguson; sisters, Frances Basso and Diane Haertel; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Carbone.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Anthony Carbone; parents, William Vanderpool and Frances Marie Dillon Vanderpool; brother-in-law, Richard Carbone.
Visitation will be Monday, August 8, 2022 from 5-8:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Tuesday at 9:00 A.M. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Florian, AL with Abbot Cletus officiating.
The family asks that if you would rather make a donation, please consider: St. Michael’s Catholic Church or Florence/Lauderdale Animal Shelter.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
