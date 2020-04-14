FREDERICK, MARYLAND — Judith Ann Melicks, 77, of Frederick, MD, formerly of Florence, AL, went home to be with our Lord and Savior April 8, 2020. Judith was born before her time, a university graduate in the 60s from Florence State College and a working woman all her life. She encouraged education and self-reliance. She was a caring person, which led her into a full career working for the American Red Cross.
Visit garylrollinsfuneralhome.com to read more about Judith’s life and family or to share memories and condolences. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held later in the year. In honor of Judith’s life, the family encourages American Red Cross donations.
