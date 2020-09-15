RUSSELLVILLE — Judith Ann Scharnagel Foster, 88, of Russellville, Alabama, passed away September 12, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center. Born in Detroit, Michigan, she had lived in the Russellville area all of her life and was a proud graduate of Russellville High School. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who always gave family and home priority. She was a member of North Highlands Church of Christ, Russellville. She was known to join her husband at his office especially during tax season.
Memorial services were held Monday, September 14, 2020, at North Highlands Church of Christ, Russellville, at 3:00 P.M. with Phillip Goad officiating.
Mrs. Foster is survived by her husband of 71 years, William Joseph Foster; children, Joseph Alexander Foster and wife, Nancy and Ann Scharnagel Foster Burgess and husband, Terry; grandchildren, William Jennings Burgess and wife, Candace, Allen Foster Burgess and wife, Emily, Elizabeth Starling Foster Lawson and husband, Corey, John Alexander Foster, Anna Claire Burgess Merck and husband, Michael, and Christian Earl Foster; great-grandchildren, Jude Thomas Burgess and Clara Annalise Burgess, and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde Alexander and Clara Mae Brewer Scharnagel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Highlands Church of Christ Lads to Leaders.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, directing.
