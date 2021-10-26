FLORENCE — Judith Elaine Gladney, age 72, of Florence, Alabama, passed away October 23, 2021. Visitation will be today, October 26, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home with service starting at 12:00 p.m. Dennis Oakley will officiate. Burial will follow in Pisgah Methodist Cemetery.
Judy was preceded in death by her loving husband, Larry Gladney; parents, Hugh and Mary West; brothers, Earnest West, Billy West; sister, Lois Moomaw.
She is survived by her children, Diane Balentine (George), Donna Cagle; siblings, Jerry West (Carolyn), Larry West (Claire), David West (Anita), Faye Graves and Joyce Oakley (Dennis); grandchildren, Bradley Montgomery, Wesley Balentine, Jeremy Balentine (Kate), Nicole Maynor (Ethan), Samantha Hill (Tyler), Brandon Hanley; great-grandchildren, Lane, Kylah, Jaiden, Violet, Addie, Cali, Kaden and Penelope; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Judy cherished her husband, Larry, and missed him greatly. She loved the Lord. Judy loved her family and friends. She enjoyed working in her flowers and flower beds. One of her favorite pastimes was shopping and yard sales. She was a sweet loving person who will be greatly missed.
Commented