WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Judith Ellen Hurst Davenport, 73, of Waynesboro, TN, passed away October 2, 2022 at NAMC. Judith was born on December 2, 1948 in Lawrence County Tennessee to the late Paul (Shorty) Hurst and Wava Dickerson Hurst. Judith was a member of Mars Hill United Methodist Church. She was a devoted and caring daughter, sister, aunt, and wife. Judith taught in Lawrence County Tennessee for 39 years at West Point, Liberty Grove, Lawrenceburg Public, and Leoma Schools. Her true calling in life was to help young children achieve the gift of learning. She was a very creative and talented teacher.
Some of Judith’s favorite things were growing flowers, doing arts and crafts, being the best cook in the family, listening to 60’s music, shopping with her sisters, being with family, and of course talking.
Judith is survived by her husband, Jerone Davenport of Waynesboro; brother, Stanley Hurst (Jan) of Greenhill; sisters, Sandra Hurst of Florence and Rebecca Jill Sewell (Tony) of St. Joseph; nieces, Kelly Rogers Peters and Maggie Hurst Martin; nephews, Josh Rogers, Jody Rogers, Clint Sewell, and Sam Hurst; great-nieces, Savanna, Zayle, Hadley, Ivy, Ella, Remi, and Charlie Jade; great-nephews, Bradyn, Gage, Andon, Cohen, Trenton, Levi, and Owen
She was preceded in death by parents, Paul (Shorty) and Wava Hurst; sister, Cathy Hurst Rogers; nephews, Wesley Sewell and Jeremy Rogers.
Visitation will be today, October 4, 2022 from 5-8:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Wednesday at 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. William Beal officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Methodist Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Josh Rogers, Jody Rogers, Clint Sewell, Sam Hurst, Colton Davenport, Bradyn Rogers, and Gage Sewell.
Judith’s family would like to thank all the wonderful nurses on 2nd, 4th, and 5th floors at NAMC and the staff at Renaissance Devita. They would also like to thank Dr. Dwight Matthew for his encouragement and kindness.
We are especially grateful to Dr. Lyman Mitchell and all his staff for the many years of loving care and compassion shown to Judith. You are a blessing to our family.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
