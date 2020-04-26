VINA — Judith Faye “Judy” Haithcock, 77, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center. She was born in Hodges, AL to Daze and Shellie Williams Cantrell. She was a homemaker and member of Hodges Convention Baptist Church.
Graveside services will be Monday, April 27, 1 p.m. at Hodges Cemetery with Bro. Marshall Emerson officiating. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by two sons, Channing Haithcock of Vina, AL, and Jason Haithcock (Elaine) of Hoover, AL; two step-daughters, Dana Morgan (Chris) of Dalton, NE and Dreema Rogers (Mike) of Oil Trough, AR; three grandchildren, Hayden Sartin, Xander Allen Loden and Aidan Haithcock; and one sister, JoAnn Williams.
She was preceded in death by her husband-Bud Haithcock; her parents; two sons-Keith Cantrell and Shannon Cantrell and her brothers and sisters-Wanda Watson, Jewel Cole, Johnny Cantrell, Jimmy Cantrell and Jack Cantrell.
Pallbearers will be Tim Cantrell, Kevin Watson, Shannon Fralix, Heath Childers, Shannon Upton, Aaron Hester and Ethan Hammock.
Commented