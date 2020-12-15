PADUCAH, KENTUCKY — Judith Faye “Judy” (Wimpee) Lowery, 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Ms. Lowery was preceded in death by her parents, Marion Russell and Mary Leona Wimpee; brothers, Pat and Steve Wimpee; and sisters, Melanie Wimpee and Sonja Adams. She is survived by her sons, Tony and Shane Davis; brothers, Mike, Jimmy, and Anthony Wimpee; and sisters, Zannie Lynn and Beth Murphy.
Due to COVID-related concerns, the family has decided to forgo visitation services in favor of a small graveside service. Anyone attending the graveside service is asked to exercise prudent social distancing and mask wearing. A family gathering will be held in Judy’s memory after the pandemic has passed. Burial will take place at Jones Chapel Cemetery, Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM.
Lawrence Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented