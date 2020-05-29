FLORENCE — Judith Foster Morris, 75, of Florence, passed away May 27, 2020 at her residence. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and a loving mother and grandmother to her four children and five grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial will be Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Officiating will be Father Roy Runkle.
Ms. Morris is survived by her son, Devin Morris of Denver, CO; daughters, Dena Hebert (Paul) of Madison, AL, Aidan Morris of Florence, and Amanda Morris of Baton Rouge, LA; and grandchildren, Camille, Anna and Stephen Hebert, and Devin and Wade Morris.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
