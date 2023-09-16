SHEFFIELD — Judith “Judy” Ann Hinton, age 79 of Sheffield, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023. Her family received friends for visitation at Colbert Memorial Chapel on Thursday, September 14, 2023, from 12-1 p.m. Pastor Buddy Dover officiated the funeral beginning at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial followed in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

