SHEFFIELD — Judith “Judy” Ann Hinton, age 79 of Sheffield, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023. Her family will receive friends for visitation at Colbert Memorial Chapel on Thursday, September 14, 2023, from 12-1pm. Pastor Buddy Dover will officiate the funeral beginning at 1pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

