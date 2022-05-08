FLORENCE — Judith Marie Hogan, 79, of Florence, passed away on May 6, 2022. Visitation will be Monday, May 9, 2022, 1-3 p.m. at Florence Boulevard Church of Christ. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m., with Bro. Bill Bagents, Bro. Chris Kemp, and Bro. Scott Harp officiating. Burial will follow at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
She was known as ‘Mrs. Judy’ by the little children in whom she taught Sunday School for 45 years at the Florence Boulevard Church of Christ, in Florence, Alabama.
Judy Hogan assisted in introducing new Bible class curriculum for teachers, authored Vacation Bible School lessons, published a series of children’s books, wrote numerous songs for her classes and penned hundreds of poems for special events and cards for family and friends.
She was a graduate of Haleyville High School and was a member of the marching band as a majorette.
Judy loved her husband, Quention Hogan, and was a devoted wife for 61 years. She loved her three children, Angie McClure (Bobby), Steve Hogan (Teresa), and Stan Hogan (Alison); eight grandchildren, Rachael McClure, Allison Haithcock, Kyle Hogan, Kirsten Stutts, Ashley Brown, Keith Hogan, Blake Hogan, and Ben Hogan; and 10 great grandchildren, Devin and Logan Haithcock, William and Eleanor Hogan, Hudson Brown, Hudson and Hazel Stutts, Emily, Caleb, and Harper Hogan; brother, Richard Harp.
Pallbearers will be Keith Hogan, Blake Hogan, Ben Hogan, Dusty Brown, John Stutts, Dustin Haithcock, and Kyle Hogan.
“She’s an eagle when she flies”. You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
