KILLEN
Judith Jacqulyn “Jackie” Mansell, of Killen, passed away June 29, 2022. She was a member of Lee Heights Baptist Church.
A graveside service will be today, July 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Mansell was preceded in death by her parents, Buford and Beulah Mae Cockrell; and daughter, Jerolyn Glover Lier.
She is survived by her husband, Sam Mansell; stepsons, Craig Mansell (Melissa) and Kevin Mansell; daughter, Lorri Glover (Dan Smith); grandchildren, Zachary Lier (Jessica), Christopher Lier, Erin Lier (James Fryman), James, Olivia, Andrew, Amanda, and Meredith Mansell; and one great-grandchild, Ryland Lier.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
