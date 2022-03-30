SHEFFIELD — Judith “Judy” Ann Dean, 78, of Sheffield, AL passed away Monday, March 28, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Sheffield, AL.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Scott and Elizabeth Jones; brother, Robert Jones; sisters, Annie Jones Kimbrough, Rosemary Jones Pinkston.
Judy is survived by her husband, Ray Dean; daughters, Kathy Dean Kimbrough (David) and Debbie Dean Terry (Glynn); grandchildren, Chandler Ray Dean and Willa Addison Terry; and numerous nieces and nephew.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
