SHEFFIELD — Judith “Judy” Ann Dean, 78, died March 28, 2022. Visitation will be today from 10 to 11 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Sheffield. She was the wife of Ray Dean.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.