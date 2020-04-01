MUSCLE SHOALS — Judith “Judy” Diane Lenz, 67, of Muscle Shoals passed away Monday, March 30, 2020. A private graveside service will be held for family, and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Brother Doug Farris will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Muscle Shoals Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred McVay Goodwin and Bill Choat.
She is survived by her husband, Ricky Lenz; children, Jason Lenz (Jessica); and daughter, Angela Underwood (Chase); grandchildren, Will and Alli Lenz and Ashlyn Underwood; brother, J.D. Choat; sister, Marie Malone; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
Commented