FLORENCE — Judith “Judy” Grinstead was called home March 17, 2022, and takes her place as a star in heaven. She was born in Florence, AL on Lelia Street May 11, 1943.
Judy was a bright light to all who met her. A kind, compassionate, pure soul. She loved life and all living things. She worked with her husband, John, during the creation of Shoal Creek Preserve. She attended Coffee High School and Florence Teacher’s College. Judy worked at H D Lee, TVA, in Air Quality Research, Browns Ferry, and for the State of Alabama at Scope 310. She retired to the woods with John where they spent time watching deer and turkey and sitting on the back porch listening to the creek. Judy enjoyed long drives in the various old cars that John worked on.
Judy is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Diana (Joe) Strickland; granddaughter, Kristi (Kevin) Yerbey; sisters, Carmelita Yates and Patricia Bevis.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Greenview Funeral Home from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Thanks to all her loyal friends who went the extra mile. Special thanks to Dr. Felix Morris and Kindred Hospice for their fine and compassionate care.
