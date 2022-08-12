IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Judith “Judy” Rhodes, 77, died August 10, 2022. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home, Iuka. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.

