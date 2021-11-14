RUSSELLVILLE — Judith Ann Stewart was born December 16, 1936 in Russellville, AL the daughter of the late Alvin and Eva Freemon Johnson. She was a Russellville High School graduate in Russellville, AL and also studied at the Florence Teachers College now known as UNA in Florence, AL. In her spare time she enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading and spending time with her family and friends. Miss Stewart departed this life at Country Side Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center on November 9, 2021 in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee at the age of 84 Years, 10 Months, 24 Days.
She is survived by two daughters, Francelle Seitz of Waynesboro, TN, Stacey Paul of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sons, Wally Stewart and wife Darla of Dallas, TX, Marc Stewart and wife Debbie of Hot Springs National Park, AR; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and one great-great- grandchild.
In addition to her parents, Miss Stewart was preceded in death by a brother Ralph Johnson; and a sister, Sue Hester.
Memorial services will be held Sunday November 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Waynesboro, Tennessee, with Kerry Franks, Larry Littlefield officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday November 14 from noon till 2:00 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Waynesboro, TN.
