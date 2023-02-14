ROGERSVILLE — Judith Traylor, 66, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023 .Visitation will be Friday, February 17th from 2 – 3 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home with service to follow in the chapel. Burial will be in Anderson Cemetery. Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with the Traylor family.

