FLORENCE — Judith Thompson Jackson, 68, passed away April 28, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, May 7, 2022, from noon to 2:00 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home.

