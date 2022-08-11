FLORENCE — Judson Evans Stockard, of Florence, AL, passed away unexpectedly on August 7, 2022 at the age of 74. Jud was a lifelong golf enthusiast, winning many local amateur tournaments and at one time held the Alabama state amateur title. At UNA (Florence State) he was listed among the Who’s Who Among College Athletes, and inducted into the Lauderdale County Sports Hall of Fame. He held a course record at almost any course in the area. He turned pro in the early 80’s and began as an assistant at Turtle Point. He later became an investor in Twin Pines Golf Club, near Russellville where he spent most of his years, teaching and promoting his sport. Most of his elder years were spent teaching high school players who always competed at a high level.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 10 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel.
Jud was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmie and Vira Stockard; and infant daughter, Carly.
He is survived by two brothers, Mike and Sam; nephews, Michael (Ashley), Brad (Victoria) and Brian (Rachel), Lauren (Michael) Custasts, Julie and special friends, Linda Greenhill and Ronnie Boutwell.
In lieu flowers, please donate to UNA Athletics at HTTP://una.edu/give/give-now.html.
