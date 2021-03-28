FLORENCE — Judy Ann Baskins Green, 72 of Florence, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Florence. The funeral service will be Monday, March 29, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Jim Murphy officiating. Burial will follow in Rhodesville Cemetery.
Judy was a Lauderdale County native. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend to all that knew her. She was member of Rhodesville United Methodist Church and the North Alabama Methodist Association. She had a big heart full of love for everyone.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Green; parents, Ade and Louise Baskins; and niece, Kristie Murphy.
She is survived by her children, Dak Tingle, Kim Brewer (Tony), Regina Howard (Jamie), and BJ Sims (Wayne); brother, Darrell Baskins (Michelle); sister, Patsy Murphy (Jim); grandchildren, Kayla (Mac), Nick, Tanner, Tierra (Blake), Wesley, Terry, and Tristan; great grandchildren, Toni Nicole, Willa, Macley, Austin, Diesel, Brentlyn, Cashton, Rhett, Blake, Brooks, Kilee, and Ryland; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Ms. Jean Blair.
Pallbearers will be Austin Baskins, Hunter Taylor, Tanner Green, Nick Brewer, Mac Seamons, and Blake Harris.
Honorary pallbearers are Tony Brewer, Jamie Howard, and Wayne Sims.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Morrison Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
