TUSCALOOSA
Judy Ann Belyeu, age 78 of Tuscaloosa, passed away June 27, 2022 at UAB Medical West. Details of her service will be announced at a later time.
She was preceded in death by her father, James H. Williams and her mother, Grace B. Williams.
She is survived by her daughter, Leigh B. Pate (Mark); grandsons, Alexander Diaz, Julian Diaz and Nicholas Pate; daughter-in-law, Hien Pham, and great-grandson, Bodhi Pham-Diaz.
Judy Ann Williams Belyeu, known to those who loved her as Honey, was born on November 26, 1943, in Atmore, AL, was raised in Monroeville, AL, and after completing her bachelor’s degree at Auburn University and her master’s degree at The University of Alabama, lived and worked in Florence, AL until 1981. She relocated to Tuscaloosa in 1981 to study and teach in the Women’s Studies program at UA and retired from the State Early Intervention System. As a child in Monroeville, she loved playing pinball in her father’s café and preferred climbing trees and riding bikes with her friends to wearing bows and frills like her mother wanted. She once shot a friend in the face with her B.B. gun, only narrowly missing putting his eye out. They remained friends. As a teenager she played golf, tennis, and the tenor saxophone. Honey spoke frequently through the years about the influence her neighbor Harper Lee had on her and how Lee’s example helped her to find her true self. Judy was a born leader, educator, and administrator. She mentored many young women through the years and left a positive impression on most everyone she met. She was the one in the room making sure that what was best for children and families took precedent over the bottom line. She always championed the underdog and was known for being generous beyond words (usually trying to slip family members a twenty-dollar bill when taking their leave of her). She poured her creativity into making her garden as beautiful as possible and was the family photographer until arthritis made it too difficult to hold the camera any longer. Her greatest joy was her family – her beloved Jane E. Cobb; daughter Leigh; grandsons, Alex, Julian, and Nick; son-in-law, Mark, daughter-in-law, Hien; and great-grandson Bodhi. Honey’s short illness has taken her away far too soon and the family is grateful beyond words for the outpouring of love. Arrangements for a Celebration of Life when all the family can be present will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, her loved ones request charitable donations to organizations promoting animal welfare; organizations working on behalf of children/families.
