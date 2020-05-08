FLORENCE — Judy Ann Buttram, age 73, of Florence, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 6, 2020. A private graveside service will be held Saturday at the Center Star Church Cemetery.
Judy was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 50 years, Frank, and her parents, Dot and Marie Oldham.
Survivors include her children, Marisa Ann Frederick (Jeff), Khelie Ann Buttram, Joseph Brook Buttram (Miranda) and Dewey Franklin Buttram; grandchildren, Dillon Fowler Frederick, Payton Craig Frederick, Mia Marie Frederick, Ethan Davis Buttram, Evan Joseph Buttram and Charlie Parrish Buttram; brother, Dewey Lindon “Spooner” Oldham, Jr. (Karen); sister, Donna Marie Hamilton (Barry); and numerous nieces and nephews.
She lived for her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed life, always laughed, never met a stranger, and was a joy to be with.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Tyler Kirby and Hospice of North Alabama for their loving care.
