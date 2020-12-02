FLORENCE
Judy Ann Norman, of Florence, AL, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 of COVID-19. She was 69 years old.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jesse Neal Norman, and her caregivers for most of her life, A.D. and Mary Clare Norman.
Ms. Norman was originally from Ramer, Alabama. She had been a resident of El Reposo Nursing Home.
She is survived by her sisters, Brenda Kay Norman and Diane VanSandt. Burial will be in the Oakdale Baptist Church in Ramer, Alabama, and due to the pandemic, only family will attend.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
