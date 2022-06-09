FLORENCE
Judy Ann Smith, 62, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at her residence.
Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022, 2 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home in the chapel with Ronnie Pannell officiating.
Mrs. Smith was a member of Jackson Heights Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Johanna Springer.
She is survived by her spouse, Jeffery Smith; brothers, Sam Springer (June) and Terry Springer (Becky); daughters, Kristy Howard, Katie Coan (Duston), and Deanna Greenhill; and grandchildren, Payton, Braelynn, Haevynn, Cayden, Savannah, Serenity, Savannah, and Avery.
Special thanks to Shoals Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
