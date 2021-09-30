FLORENCE — Judy Ann Johnson Woodard, age 65, of Florence, passed away September 28, 2021. There will be a memorial service at Skelton Funeral Home in Reform, Alabama on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM.
Judy was known as Nana to her precious grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Griffin and Betty Johnson; grandchild, Tristin Andrews.
She is survived by her children, Buster Woodard (Tyra), Sabrina Woodard; brothers, Glen Johnson (Beth) and Mark Johnson; sister, Susie Noland (Mike); grandchildren, Megan Woodard, Hayden Hayse, Skylar Woodard, Ella Fisher, Nolan Woodard, and Dylan Woodard; nieces, Ashley Noland, Chelsie Skinner, Briana McDaniel, and Danielle Cook.
The family would like to thank nurses Lyndsey and Parker in the Critical Care Unit at NAMC hospital.
