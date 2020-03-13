FLORENCE — Judy Lois Hipps Belew “Nanny,” age 75, of Florence passed away on March 11, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center after a brief illness. She was a member of Rogers Chapel Church.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Greenview Funeral Home from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Greenview Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m. with burial to follow in Rogers Chapel Cemetery. Ralph Mann officiating.
Mrs. Belew was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Eloise Hipps. She is survived by her husband, Rex Belew; sons, Denny Belew (Belinda) and Russell Belew (Susanne); brothers, Roberts Hipps (Peggy) and David Hipps (Ruth); grandchildren, Taylor Evan Belew, Zoe Ryan Belew, Wiley Edward Belew and Jesse Andrew Belew; and special friend, Ethel Canerday. Special thanks to NAMC ICU staff.
Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers.
