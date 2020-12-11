RUSSELLVILLE
Judy Coggin Pounders, 71, of Russellville, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020, at her residence.
Judy was a native of Ardmore, Alabama, but had lived in Russellville for the past 50 years. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Russellville. She was retired from Russellville City Schools as a teacher and guidance counselor and was currently employed at Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville.
Judy is survived by her husband, Terry Lee Pounders; sons, Darren Pounders and wife, Beth, and Dusten Pounders; sister, Ruth C. Hogan and husband, Kenneth; grandchildren, Mylee Pounders, Jake Pounders, Kadin Pounders, Zane Pounders (Jasmine), Shanley Pounders and Theran Pounders; great-grandchildren, Easton Pounders and Jaycen Pounders; nephew, Brian Hogan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Dahlia Coggin.
A private graveside service is planned.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
