FLORENCE — Heaven got even sweeter on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 3:15 p.m., as the most beautiful soul was welcomed back home.
Judy Carol Jones Pierce was born on December 4, 1946 in Texarkana, Texas to her loving parents Johnie and Florine Jones.
She raised her five children as a single parent for most of their lives. From their youngest years, they remember her walking them to church every Sunday morning, night, Wednesday night, Vacation Bible School and any other time the church doors were open.
They also recall being her passengers as she learned to drive. She was a room mother to each child every year, kept an immaculate house always and prepared three home cooked meals every day. All this while caring for a severely hyperactive child who had a very severe case of epilepsy and working several jobs, outside of her home, to care for her children.
On June 4, 1980, she married the love of her life, Mr. Claude Pierce and they made their home in Florence, Alabama.
Judy loved three things, Jesus, family and Elvis, and in that order. She was a wonderful and amazing mother that can only compare to her ability to be a Nana, both which she perfected. Her loyalty, trustworthiness and ability to keep a secret are unmatched. She was an original and founding member of Faith Church, joining it when it was still on Thompson Street in Florence.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; her sister, Barbara McAlister; her lifetime best friend Sissy Willis; and her sister in law Sue Jones.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra Robertson and Troy, Rogersville; Donald Tussey of Texarkana, Texas; Johnie Tussey, Anniston, AL; Ron Tussey and Donna, and Darren Tussey, all of Florence, AL; and Kent Pierce, Memphis, TN; her sister, Pat and brother in law Bob Kernodle, Brentwood Tennessee; and her brother Roger and sister in law Judy Jones of Queen City, Texas; grandchildren Joshua, Rantz, Brooke, C J and Megan Tussey, Leah Robertson and Tabitha and Justin Hines; great grandchildren Taylor, Bentley, Harper, Landon, and Riley; nieces Cynthia, Tammy, Deborah Rae, Jennifer, Jessica and Debbie; her nephews Bob and Sheryl Kernodle, III, Nashville, Tennessee, and Roger and Rick Jones, Texas; and very special great nephews Jeffery Randall Curtis, Damian Morgan, and Kenneth and Jeff Nowlin, Texarkana, TX.
Special thank you and love to Julie May from the family for her undying devotion to their mother for the last 36 years and continual support to the family.
Visitation will be Monday, August 31, 2020 from 1-3 p.m, and her funeral will be at 3:00 p.m. at Greenview funeral home, Chisholm Road, Florence, AL.
While floral tributes are welcomed, donations in her name to Hope Have, Tuscumbia, AL or the epilepsy foundation are also appreciated.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Overton, Dakota Aday, Jay May, Glenn May, Joshua McClain and C. J. Tussey.
‘Well done, good and faithful servant! Come and share your master’s happiness.’ - Matthew 25:21
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
