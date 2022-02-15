LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Judy Dianne Long, 69, died February 12, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Macedonia Cemetery. She was a member of Good Hope Primitive Baptist Church.

