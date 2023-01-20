FLORENCE — Judy Elaine Townsel Dennis, 73, died January 18, 2023. Visitation will be Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Greenview Memorial Park. An online guestbook may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.