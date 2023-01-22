F.1.22.23 Judy Dennis.jpeg

FLORENCE — Judy Elaine Townsel Dennis, 73, of Florence, passed away January 18, 2023. She was a devoted wife, mother and nana. She will be missed. If you knew her, you loved her. You were simply the best mom we could have ever had.

