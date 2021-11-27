BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI — Judy Fancher McCreary, 77, died November 25, 2021. Services will be today at 2 p.m. at Belmont United Methodist Church with visitation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Deaton Funeral Home directing.

