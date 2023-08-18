HALEYVILLE — Judy Faye Carson, 66, died August 16, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 2 pm. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Winston Memorial Cemetery. You may leave condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you