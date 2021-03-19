FLORENCE — Judy Faye Parker, 77, died March 16, 2021. Elkins Funeral Home will announce arrangements.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Local governments set to oppose changes to MSA designation
- Man rescued from retention pond, arrested
- Tuscumbia Streetscape Project now underway
- Senate passes record-setting education budget
- Sheffield residents glad flooding wasn't a repeat of 2019
- Leighton native facing child porn, bestiality charges in South Florida
- Staley helps sister battle leukemia, seeks more Black donors
- Parole denied for 1 inmate, granted for another
Most Read
Articles
- Killen man killed in morning crash on U.S. Highway 72
- Jason Butler: I was lucky, fortunate, blessed
- Florence man facing DUI charge in Florida crash
- Construction work for 2 industries is on pace
- Commissioner seeking resolution concerning Norfolk Southern request
- Storms, tornadoes possible Wednesday
- Drive-by parade shows support for beloved resident
- 1 reportedly dead in multi-vehicle Muscle Shoals crash
- A year of coping with grief, suffering
- Community Action director retiring at month's end
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Killen man killed in morning crash on U.S. Highway 72
- Weston Lane Dennis and Layla Kay-Ann Dennis
- Michael Holland
- Elizabeth Gail Morgan
- Jason Butler: I was lucky, fortunate, blessed
- Florence man facing DUI charge in Florida crash
- Larry Wright
- Tennessee man facing several charges after Tuesday chase
- Burt Anderson
- Joseph Robert Bailey
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Party like it's 1999: Hatton boys going back to state semifinals (1)
- Storm-infested day brings heavy rainfall, flooding in the Shoals (1)
- ALGOP Executive Committee holds winter meeting today (1)
- Grant/loan funds $160K of equipment for Tuscumbia Fire Department (1)
- Pine Street study offers city, UNA options for improving safety (1)
- Lauderdale County Commission chairman speaks at anti-Marxism rally (1)
- Auburn chosen to conduct wage, job description study (1)
- I don't understand conservative values (1)
- Alabama asks judge to dismiss federal prison lawsuit (1)
- UNA men's basketball: Comeback falls short, but Lions make most of chance on big stage (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented